Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,145,000 after acquiring an additional 306,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,137,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

