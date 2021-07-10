Gregory L. Weaver Sells 107,497 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ATOS stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.25. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
