Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 29 at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Greatland Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.99 million and a PE ratio of -188.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

