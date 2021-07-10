Governors Lane LP Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Governors Lane LP owned 0.94% of HighCape Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,496,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HighCape Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CAPA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,826. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.