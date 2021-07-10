Governors Lane LP Invests $996,000 in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

FSII stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 5,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. FS Development Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.