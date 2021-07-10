Governors Lane LP Acquires Shares of 250,000 ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.