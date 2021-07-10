Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $3,256,410.57 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $3,256,410.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05.

On Thursday, July 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $8,518,437.69.

On Friday, June 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05.

On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 232.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

