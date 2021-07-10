Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.94.

TSE:FOOD opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.70. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$5.96 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.18 million and a PE ratio of -250.00.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

