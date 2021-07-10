Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 6,784 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $61,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 30.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 27.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 538.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $280.75 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $188.82 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.