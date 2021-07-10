Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,267,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,084,545 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Juniper Networks worth $57,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

