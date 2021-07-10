Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $58.19 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $58,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,597,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

