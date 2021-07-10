Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $56.67 Million Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $56,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE ALX opened at $270.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $233.70 and a one year high of $308.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

