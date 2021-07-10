Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $60,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.