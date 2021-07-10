Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 172.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.49% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $59,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,944 shares of company stock worth $7,390,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

