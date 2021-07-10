Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,637,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 242,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

