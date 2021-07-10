Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

