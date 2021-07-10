Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

GL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $94.46. 331,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,492. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $70.32 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

