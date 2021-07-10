Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Down 5.6%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.19 and last traded at $76.55. Approximately 6,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 251,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Glaukos alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.