Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Glaukos worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

