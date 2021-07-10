Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 145 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $280.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

