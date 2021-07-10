Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 14,343 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.94. 1,320,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

