Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,105,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avid Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of AVID traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. 295,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

