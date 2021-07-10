Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 941,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $334,284,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,042,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. 243,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,128. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.66. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

