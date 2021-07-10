Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $51.81 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $51,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.21. 5,543,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.86. The stock has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.37.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

