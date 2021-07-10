Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,808 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $61,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,411,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 230.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 946,668 shares of company stock worth $91,678,132 over the last ninety days.

Shares of U stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

