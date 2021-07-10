Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after purchasing an additional 349,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $8,171,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $7,097,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.11. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

