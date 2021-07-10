Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

