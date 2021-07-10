Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,474 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Avid Technology worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.