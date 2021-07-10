Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.06 Million Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $14,413,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $10,173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

OII opened at $15.35 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

