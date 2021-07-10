Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.21 Million Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 132,368 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,543 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 385,313 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 0.71. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

