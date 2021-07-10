Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 54,387 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

PPC opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

