Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after purchasing an additional 365,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,284 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

