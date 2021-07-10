Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) PT Raised to $14.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:GATO opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $487,905.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,789.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock worth $3,842,631 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

