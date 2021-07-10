Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ STNE opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.