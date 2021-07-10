Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

