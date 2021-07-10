Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $950.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $566.21 and a 1-year high of $960.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $866.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

