Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 732,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 289,956 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBGI opened at $2.84 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, CEO Caroline Beasley acquired 20,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,236.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,390.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,631 shares of company stock worth $93,459. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beasley Broadcast Group Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

