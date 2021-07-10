Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 82,750 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,282 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGC opened at $6.30 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

