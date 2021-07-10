Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Market Capitalization Tops $37.25 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and $27.34 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.62 or 0.00031581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00115969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.20 or 1.00245995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.74 or 0.00938939 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

