Gala Reaches Market Cap of $51.78 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $51.78 million and $740,546.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gala

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

