Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,520 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $753.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.43, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $90,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,656 shares of company stock valued at $263,321 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

