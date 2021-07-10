Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,058 shares of company stock valued at $46,542,239. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $134.84 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

