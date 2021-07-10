Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Colfax worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Colfax by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colfax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 275,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 91,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.74. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

