Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ARD stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

