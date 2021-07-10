Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397,035 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.