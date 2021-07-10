Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.01% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $24.90 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $244.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

