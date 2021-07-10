G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.09). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,805,950. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 84,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 142,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 726,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,486. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

