G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.09). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,805,950. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 84,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 142,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 726,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,486. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.