FY2023 EPS Estimates for HeidelbergCement AG Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for HeidelbergCement in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HDELY opened at $17.71 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

