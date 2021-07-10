FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pernod Ricard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

