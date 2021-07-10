Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $482,244.84 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 23,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $482,244.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 39.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

