Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $482,244.84 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 23,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $482,244.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $27.20.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
